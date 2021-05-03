Advertisement

21-year-old killed in rollover crash west of Peru

Police lights
Police lights(Associated Press)
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 1:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday morning, May 1st, of a single vehicle rollover on Highway 67, east of 642 Avenue, approximately two miles west of Peru.

The female driver, identified as 21-year-old Grace Allgood, of Auburn, ran off the road and over corrected, causing the vehicle to roll and come to rest down an embankment. The driver was partially ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other passengers in the vehicle. A seat belt was not in use and alcohol is believed to have been a factor.

Deputies from the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol Troopers, Peru Fire and Rescue, and Auburn Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

