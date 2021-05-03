Advertisement

American Ballet Theatre to launch historic new tour in Lincoln

ABT Across America kicks off with a free performance in Pioneers Park
A historic performance from the American Ballet Theatre will launch their tour on July 1 in...
A historic performance from the American Ballet Theatre will launch their tour on July 1 in Lincoln.(ABT Across America)
By KSNB Local4
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - This summer, an audience of thousands from Lincoln and beyond will enjoy an evening of dance with a historic performance from the dancers of American Ballet Theatre.

ABT will bring 20 acclaimed artists to Lincoln for a can’t-miss, captivating event as part of the company’s cross-country road trip, ABT Across America. The historic tour kicks off in Lincoln, and will also include stops in Chicago’s Millennium Park and New York’s Rockefeller Center.

The unique performance in Pioneers Park is a collaboration between the Lied Center and the City of Lincoln, and will take place on a custom-built 40′ x 76′ stage that folds out of an 18-wheeler truck. Audiences will be welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on the large grassy area near the Pioneers Park columns.

The whole family is invited to enjoy this exciting opportunity to experience one of the top ballet companies in the world, for free.

It begins at 8:15 p.m. on July 1. Tickets for the free event are required.

Click HERE to reserve FREE tickets

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near 40th Street and Pine Lake Road on Sunday...
UPDATE: LPD identified 20-year-old killed in car vs. motorcycle crash
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers...
NKorea warns US of ‘very grave situation’ over Biden speech
Police lights
21-year-old killed in rollover crash west of Peru
Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center –...
Inmate missing from community correctional facility
Much cooler and breezy for Monday

Latest News

Cooler weather is expected again on Tuesday with highs in the 60s.
Tuesday Forecast: Sunshine with more cooler weather
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
Denton softball moment
Kadence's moment
Pursuit, manhunt leads to two arrests near Big Springs