American Ballet Theatre to launch historic new tour in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - This summer, an audience of thousands from Lincoln and beyond will enjoy an evening of dance with a historic performance from the dancers of American Ballet Theatre.

ABT will bring 20 acclaimed artists to Lincoln for a can’t-miss, captivating event as part of the company’s cross-country road trip, ABT Across America. The historic tour kicks off in Lincoln, and will also include stops in Chicago’s Millennium Park and New York’s Rockefeller Center.

The unique performance in Pioneers Park is a collaboration between the Lied Center and the City of Lincoln, and will take place on a custom-built 40′ x 76′ stage that folds out of an 18-wheeler truck. Audiences will be welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on the large grassy area near the Pioneers Park columns.

The whole family is invited to enjoy this exciting opportunity to experience one of the top ballet companies in the world, for free.

It begins at 8:15 p.m. on July 1. Tickets for the free event are required.

Click HERE to reserve FREE tickets

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.