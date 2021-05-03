Advertisement

Huskers finalize 2021 football schedule

(Scott Bruhn | Scott Bruhn)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska has finalized its 2021 football schedule with the addition of a matchup against the Fordham Rams on Sept. 4 at Memorial Stadium. The game against Fordham replaces a previously scheduled game with Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 13.

The Nebraska-Fordham game will be the Huskers’ 2021 home opener at Memorial Stadium and will be the first-ever meeting between the schools. The game will kick off a home slate that includes two September home games, three October games at Memorial Stadium and two November home contests.

Nebraska opens its 2021 schedule with a Week Zero Big Ten West contest at Illinois before returning home for its next two games.

“We have been actively exploring opportunities to play a home game on Sept. 4 since our Ireland trip to play Illinois was canceled,” Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said. “It was important for several reasons to add a September home game. It provides a better flow to the start of our season for our team, and gives us a valuable early-season showcase for recruits. This will also provide our fans and local businesses with a home game on the traditional season-opening weekend.

“We are appreciative of the flexibility of both Fordham and Southeastern Louisiana to make this schedule change possible late in the process.”

Fordham plays in the Patriot League in the Football Championship Subdivision. The Rams played a shortened spring season, posting a 2-1 record with victories over Colgate and Bucknell.

Nebraska and Southeastern Louisiana will continue discussions about the possibility of re-scheduling the previously scheduled 2021 game in a later season.

With the completion of the home schedule, Nebraska football season ticket holders will receive season ticket renewal information this week.

2021 Nebraska Football Schedule

Aug. 28 at Illinois

Sept. 4 Fordham

Sept. 11 Buffalo

Sept. 18 at Oklahoma

Sept. 25 at Michigan State

Oct. 2 Northwestern

Oct. 9 Michigan

Oct. 16 at Minnesota

Oct. 30 Purdue

Nov. 6 Ohio State

Nov. 20 at Wisconsin

Nov. 26 (Fri.) Iowa

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near 40th Street and Pine Lake Road on Sunday...
UDPATE: LPD identified 20-year-old killed in car vs. motorcycle crash
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers...
NKorea warns US of ‘very grave situation’ over Biden speech
Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center –...
Inmate missing from community correctional facility
Much cooler and breezy for Monday
Police lights
21-year-old killed in rollover crash west of Peru

Latest News

LPD investigating stabbing near the Railyard on Saturday
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Florida man after discovering more than...
Troopers locate over 400 LBs of marijuana hidden inside ATMs, safe
Cooler weather is expected again on Tuesday with highs in the 60s.
Tuesday Forecast: Sunshine and with more cooler weather
Clifford Brown and Jacob Roeder
Missing inmates arrested in Omaha