Advertisement

Israeli watchdog to investigate deadly festival stampede

People lit candles in memory of the 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews killed in a stampede at a religious...
People lit candles in memory of the 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews killed in a stampede at a religious festival on Friday, during a candle-light vigil in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, May 1, 2021.(AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s governmental watchdog agency said Monday it would launch an investigation into the deadly stampede at a religious festival over the weekend that left 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews dead.

“This is an event that could have been prevented,” State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman told a press conference in Jerusalem. “I intend to open a special review that will investigate the circumstances that led to this disaster.”

Englman said his report would focus on the actions of decision makers, police and rescuers in the field.

It was not immediately clear whether his announcement would end calls for an independent investigation.

Englman is seen as close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who relies on the political support of ultra-Orthodox parties and whose government has come under fire for allowing the mass gathering. Englman said he has had no contact with Netanyahu recently.

Some 100,000 people, mostly ultra-Orthodox Jews, gathered for a Lag BaOmer festival at Mount Meron in northern Israel despite coronavirus restrictions limiting outdoor assemblies to 500 people and longstanding warnings about the safety of such gatherings. The state comptroller’s office, under one of Englman’s predecessors, issued a pair of reports in 2008 and 2011 warning that the conditions at Mount Meron were dangerous.

Early Friday, thousands of people leaving one area of the site funneled through a narrow passageway descending the mountain. A slick slope caused people to slip and fall, resulting in a human avalanche that killed 45 people and injured at least 150.

The tragedy brought renewed attention to Israel’s ultra-Orthodox community, where many have flouted coronavirus restrictions over the past year and some leaders refuse to acknowledge the authority of the state. According to Israeli reports, ultra-Orthodox leaders put heavy pressure on the government to allow last week’s celebration to take place without any restrictions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near 40th Street and Pine Lake Road on Sunday...
UDPATE: 20-year-old is dead after car vs. motorcycle crash
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers...
NKorea warns US of ‘very grave situation’ over Biden speech
Much cooler and breezy for Monday
Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center –...
Inmate missing from community correctional facility
Fans traveled from all over just to be in Lincoln for the big game.
Husker fans gather in The Railyard in Lincoln to watch Spring Game

Latest News

President Joe Biden is aiming to convince people of the benefits of the economic plan.
Biden hits the road to sell $4 trillion economic pitch
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the...
US to launch trade talks on COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Secretary of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas attends a Cabinet meeting with...
US begins reuniting some families separated at Mexico border
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!