LFR: Candle to blame for house fire

LFR says an unattended candle is to blame for a house fire this weekend.
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with Lincoln Fire and Rescue said an unattended candle is to blame for a house fire this weekend.

LFR said firefighters were called out to a home near 31st and Q Streets on a report of a fire just after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Firefighters said when crews arrived, heavy fire could be seen from the second story of the home.

According to firefighters, only one person was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

LFR said the cause of the fire is an unattended candle with damage amount estimated at $275,000.

