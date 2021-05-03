Advertisement

Lincoln Marathon men’s winner barely made the race, women’s winner Nebraska native

By Jared Austin
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -For the first time since 2019, thousands hit the streets of Lincoln for the Lincoln Marathon and Half Marathon.

38-year-old Alex Ekesa from Kenya won the men’s heat of the race finishing in under two and a half hours, and 29-year-old Amy Delong won the women’s heat in just over three hours.

DeLong and Ekesa said today is especially great, because of last year’s cancellation.

“It feels good to win it,” said DeLong. “I grew up here so it’s exciting to be able to win it today.”

DeLong is from Omaha and a UNL graduate.

Today’s event was open to anyone from across the globe. Ekesa is from Kenya.

His journey to Lincoln was a long one; he got to Lincoln just three hours before the race, after an eight-hour layover in Qatar, a five-hour layover in Dallas and an Uber ride from Kansas City to Lincoln.

“It was a little discouraging but I said ' Man, I will do anything to participate in this race,” said Ekesa.

He managed to get to Lincoln just in time to win it all.

“I didn’t have any time to rest and all of that and I just said all of this has happened because it all happened for a reason so I could motivate someone else.”

Ekesa and DeLong both win the first prize money of $2000.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near 40th Street and Pine Lake Road on Sunday...
UDPATE: 20-year-old is dead after car vs. motorcycle crash at 38th & Pine Lake Road
Memorial Stadium during the Husker Spring Game 2021.
White team beats Red team on final play at Nebraska Spring Game
Fans traveled from all over just to be in Lincoln for the big game.
Husker fans gather in The Railyard in Lincoln to watch Spring Game
Couple sues officers, saying they were wrongly targeted
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers...
NKorea warns US of ‘very grave situation’ over Biden speech

Latest News

The Lincoln Marathon & Half Marathon went on in Lincoln for the first time since 2019.
Lincoln Marathon & Half Marathon
LPS documentary highlights student empowerment specifically in students of color.
LPS documentary highlights student empowerment
Severe Thunderstorm Watch includes areas like Grand Island, Hastings, and McCook into...
Storms expected across the area Sunday night into early on Monday
Lincoln Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near 40th Street and Pine Lake Road on Sunday...
UDPATE: 20-year-old is dead after car vs. motorcycle crash at 38th & Pine Lake Road