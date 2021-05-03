Lincoln Marathon men’s winner barely made the race, women’s winner Nebraska native

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -For the first time since 2019, thousands hit the streets of Lincoln for the Lincoln Marathon and Half Marathon.

38-year-old Alex Ekesa from Kenya won the men’s heat of the race finishing in under two and a half hours, and 29-year-old Amy Delong won the women’s heat in just over three hours.

DeLong and Ekesa said today is especially great, because of last year’s cancellation.

“It feels good to win it,” said DeLong. “I grew up here so it’s exciting to be able to win it today.”

DeLong is from Omaha and a UNL graduate.

Today’s event was open to anyone from across the globe. Ekesa is from Kenya.

His journey to Lincoln was a long one; he got to Lincoln just three hours before the race, after an eight-hour layover in Qatar, a five-hour layover in Dallas and an Uber ride from Kansas City to Lincoln.

“It was a little discouraging but I said ' Man, I will do anything to participate in this race,” said Ekesa.

He managed to get to Lincoln just in time to win it all.

“I didn’t have any time to rest and all of that and I just said all of this has happened because it all happened for a reason so I could motivate someone else.”

Ekesa and DeLong both win the first prize money of $2000.

