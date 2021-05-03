Lincoln Police investigating break-in at Nebraska Republican Party Headquarters

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department say two bottles of soda were stolen during a break-in at the Nebraska Republican Party Headquarters.

LPD said there’s no indication this is politically motivated.

On Saturday, around 8:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Nebraska Republican Party Headquarters, on 16th and N Streets, for a burglary.

Officers said they saw the north door to the building was broken.

LPD said they reviewed security video which shows a man throw a brick through a window, go inside and steal two 2-liter bottles of root beer.

Investigators believe the burglary happened around 2 to 2:15 a.m. based on surveillance video.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

