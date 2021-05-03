Advertisement

Lincoln’s Cracker Barrel applies for liquor license

(WAFF)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln’s Cracker Barrel is applying for a liquor license, according to a legal document from April 27.

Back in September of 2020, Cracker Barrels around the country experimented with offering beer and wine, then used it to help draw people back into its dining rooms when some of them re-opened. The business is expanding the program to over 600 stores.

