LPD investigating hit and run crash near 27th and Cornhusker involving stolen car

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department are investigating a crash involving a stolen car.

On Sunday, around 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to 27th and Cornhusker for a report of a white car that had rolled.

LPD said responding officers found a 2016 white Infiniti Q50 unoccupied.

According to police, witnesses said that the car hit a concrete barrier near 27th and Fairfield Streets, causing the car to roll.

Officers said the people in the car got out and ran away.

LPD contacted the owners of the car who, according to police, said they left it parked and unlocked with the keys inside at their apartment complex parking lot near Meridian Drive and Fletcher Avenue since around 9 p.m.

According to police, the owners didn’t realize their car had been stolen until they were contacted by officers.

Officers processed the scene for evidence, interviewed witnesses and are requesting video from the area.

LPD said the car was valued at $17,000 and is a total loss.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

