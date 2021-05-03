Advertisement

LPD investigating stabbing in the Railyard on Saturday

(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are working to learn more about a stabbing that happened in the Railyard.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers were flagged down in the Railyard for a possible stabbing, though officers were not able to locate a victim.

LPD said they were notified that a 23-year-old man had shown up at a hospital with a stab wound in his abdomen.

According to police, the man explained while walking on the sidewalk near the Railyard, an unknown man approached him.

Officers said the victim explained that initially he thought he had been punched in the stomach, but realized he had been stabbed. The man’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The victim told police that the suspect took off running and he got ride to hospital from a friend, according to LPD.

Officers canvassed area, interviewed witnesses and requesting surveillance video from area business.

LPD said it doesn’t appear to be a random assault.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

