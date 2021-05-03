Advertisement

LPD: Man threatens to burn down home following argument

Kevin Avila
Kevin Avila(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing arson charges after officers with the Lincoln Police Department say he threatened to burn his home down and sprayed lighter fluid throughout it.

On Saturday, just before midnight, officers were dispatched to a home near 27th and Theresa Streets for a report of a disturbance.

A 20-year-old woman told officers that her boyfriend, 21-year-old Kevin Avila, threatened to burn down their home following an argument.

Officers said the woman explained Avila started spraying lighter fluid throughout the home. LPD officers made contact with Avila who had an injury to his head unrelated to this incident.

According to police, officers summoned Lincoln Fire and Rescue to treat the head injury.

Police said they also found an empty bottle of lighter fluid and lighter fluid sprayed throughout the home.

After Avila was medically cleared, he was arrested for attempted 1st degree arson.

