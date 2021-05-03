Advertisement

LPS documentary highlights student empowerment

LPS documentary highlights student empowerment specifically in students of color.
LPS documentary highlights student empowerment specifically in students of color.
By Jared Austin
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new documentary, released May 3rd at noon, will showcase 8 Belmont Elementary TRACKS Scholars as they discuss empowerment and leadership.

“We need to put them in spaces and we need to elevate them for the stars and heroes they are,” said Peter Ferguson, the MLK Youth Rally and March Advisor.

The documentary is called “We Will Not Be Silent.” Organizers said the film highlights the everyday lives of people, specifically people of color, and the honest conversations that accompany empowerment and embracing leadership.

“I just want people to embrace their power and make other embrace their power,” said Jevon Payne, a 5th grader.

There were special showings of the documentary all weekend. Ferguson said he hopes this will prepare more people in the future to lead MLK Youth Rallies.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near 40th Street and Pine Lake Road on Sunday...
UDPATE: 20-year-old is dead after car vs. motorcycle crash at 38th & Pine Lake Road
Memorial Stadium during the Husker Spring Game 2021.
White team beats Red team on final play at Nebraska Spring Game
Fans traveled from all over just to be in Lincoln for the big game.
Husker fans gather in The Railyard in Lincoln to watch Spring Game
Couple sues officers, saying they were wrongly targeted
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers...
NKorea warns US of ‘very grave situation’ over Biden speech

Latest News

The Lincoln Marathon & Half Marathon went on in Lincoln for the first time since 2019.
Lincoln Marathon & Half Marathon
Lincoln Marathon happens for the first time since 2019
Lincoln Marathon men’s winner barely made the race, women’s winner Nebraska native
Severe Thunderstorm Watch includes areas like Grand Island, Hastings, and McCook into...
Storms expected across the area Sunday night into early on Monday
Lincoln Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near 40th Street and Pine Lake Road on Sunday...
UDPATE: 20-year-old is dead after car vs. motorcycle crash at 38th & Pine Lake Road