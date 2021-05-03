LPS documentary highlights student empowerment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new documentary, released May 3rd at noon, will showcase 8 Belmont Elementary TRACKS Scholars as they discuss empowerment and leadership.

“We need to put them in spaces and we need to elevate them for the stars and heroes they are,” said Peter Ferguson, the MLK Youth Rally and March Advisor.

The documentary is called “We Will Not Be Silent.” Organizers said the film highlights the everyday lives of people, specifically people of color, and the honest conversations that accompany empowerment and embracing leadership.

“I just want people to embrace their power and make other embrace their power,” said Jevon Payne, a 5th grader.

There were special showings of the documentary all weekend. Ferguson said he hopes this will prepare more people in the future to lead MLK Youth Rallies.

