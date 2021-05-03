Advertisement

Man assaults Lincoln Police Officer during arrest

King Smith-Booth
King Smith-Booth(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department say a man who had an 8-inch blade knife in his backpack shoved an officer into a brick wall while being arrested.

On Sunday, around 4:30 p.m., officers were called to an area of 14th and Superior Streets for a domestic disturbance.

LPD said officers made contact with 30-year-old King Smith-Booth and learned he had outstanding warrants for leaving the scene of an accident.

According to police, Smith-Booth became non-compliant and was argumentative. LPD said Smith-Booth tried reaching into his backpack where a knife was sticking out.

LPD said officers tried taking him into custody but he became aggressive towards officers and during a lengthy struggle, Smith-Booth shoved an officer into a brick wall causing a significant head injury. LPD said the officer had a laceration to the head which required multiple stitches.

Officers said they deployed a taser and were able to take him into custody.

LPD said officers found an 8-inch blade knife in Smith-Booth’s backpack.

Officers determined that Smith-Booth was not allowed to possess a deadly weapon because of previous convictions.

Smith-Booth was taken into custody for the warrants and is facing assault on an officer charges, possession of a deadly weapon by prohibited person, resist arrest, carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing a police officer.

