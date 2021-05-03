Advertisement

Missing inmates arrested in Omaha

Clifford Brown and Jacob Roeder
Clifford Brown and Jacob Roeder(Nebraska Dept. of Corrections)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Omaha Police Department arrested two inmates who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on April 29. Clifford Brown and Jacob Roeder left the facility together that morning. They were both taken into custody on May 2 near 16th and Carter Boulevard in Omaha.

Roeder is facing a new charge for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). His sentence at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) began December 14, 2020. He was sentenced in Dawson County on multiple charges for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Roeder was sentenced to three years, with a tentative release date of October 13, 2021.

Brown began his sentence on February 1, 2021. He was sentenced to just over two years on charges out of Dawson County that include two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. He has a tentative release date of November 19, 2021.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

READ MORE: CCC-L sees uptick in missing inmates over past two months

