New chancellor chosen for University of Nebraska at Omaha

Dr. Joanne Li is the newly chosen chancellor for the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Dr. Joanne Li is the newly chosen chancellor for the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The University of Nebraska at Omaha’s next chancellor will be the first Asian American to hold an executive leadership position in the state’s university system.

The University of Nebraska’s Board of Regents unanimously endorsed Joanne Li as UNO’s new chancellor on Saturday. University of Nebraska President Ted Carter said the 56-year-old Li is a proven leader with a record of significant accomplishments.

For instance, the graduation rate at Florida International’s College of Business, where Li was dean, improved from 29% in 2017 to what is expected to be a 70% rate this year. Li is set to earn $430,000 a year.

