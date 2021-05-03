Advertisement

NY Times, Washington Post, NBC correct articles on Giuliani

New details have emerged in the criminal investigation by federal prosecutors into former...
New details have emerged in the criminal investigation by federal prosecutors into former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.(Source: CNN, WABC)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Washington Post, New York Times and NBC News all issued similar corrections to stories regarding Rudolph Giuliani, former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, and his dealings in Ukraine.

The corrections, to stories that ran last Thursday or Friday, take back reports that the former New York City mayor had been warned by the FBI that he was the subject of a Russian operation to influence the American election.

NBC’s online correction on Saturday was the most extensive, and it required both the headline and top of a story that ran a day earlier to be rewritten. The network said it had been told about an FBI briefing of Giuliani by “a source familiar with the matter,” but later learned from a second source that the briefing had been prepared but not delivered.

The Times’ story last Thursday, following up on last week’s raid of Giuliani’s Manhattan home and office, was broader in focus but included the FBI report. Saturday’s correction said the article misstated whether Giuliani had received the “so-called defensive briefing.”

The Post last Thursday had said that both Giuliani and the One America News Network had been told by the FBI they were targets of the Russians. In a note attached to the story on Saturday, the Post said that its report about OAN was incorrect. The newspaper said Giuliani had disputed the assertion that he had received the briefing, so both the OAN and Giuliani details had been removed from their story.

It was not immediately clear why the correction said the Post was wrong about OAN but that the Giuliani report had been “disputed.” The Post’s Kris Coratti Kelly said in a statement Monday that “it is now believed” that Giuliani had not been briefed.

Giuliani, on Twitter, said that the Times and Post “must reveal their sources who lied and targeted an American citizen.”

Neither news organization on Monday commented on Giuliani’s demand.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near 40th Street and Pine Lake Road on Sunday...
UDPATE: LPD identified 20-year-old killed in car vs. motorcycle crash
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers...
NKorea warns US of ‘very grave situation’ over Biden speech
Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center –...
Inmate missing from community correctional facility
Much cooler and breezy for Monday
Police lights
21-year-old killed in rollover crash west of Peru

Latest News

Huskers Finalize 2021 Football Schedule
Experts believe 70 to 85 percent of Americans must be fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity....
COVID-19 restrictions easing in US and Europe amid disaster in India
Medical staff is coping with the growing catastrophe in India due to lack of oxygen.
Lack of oxygen is killing COVID-19 patients in India
FILE - In this May 30, 1968, file photo, Bobby Unser celebrates winning the 52nd running of the...
Bobby Unser, 3-time Indianapolis 500 winner, dies at 87
Rev. William Barber II arrives for the funeral for Andrew Brown Jr., Monday, May 3, 2021 at...
Calls for justice at N.C. funeral of Andrew Brown Jr.