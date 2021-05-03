Advertisement

Pursuit, manhunt leads to two arrests near Big Springs

(File)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following a pursuit and manhunt overnight near Big Springs.

At approximately 12:50 a.m. MT Monday, a trooper observed an eastbound Acura RL sedan speeding on Interstate 80 near Sunol at mile marker 67. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle accelerated and fled eastbound. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

During the pursuit, the trooper observed the two occupants of the vehicle throwing something out of the car, which was later recovered and found to be a handgun. The suspect vehicle reached speeds in excess of 130 miles per hour.

Near mile marker 95, a Deuel County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to successfully deploy spike strips to slow the vehicle. The vehicle eventually exited I-80 at Big Springs, at mile marker 107, where it came to a stop in a parking lot. The driver, Glen Zissi, 39, of St. Louis, Missouri, was taken into custody without further incident, but the passenger fled the scene on foot.

Troopers and deputies searched the area for more than an hour before the passenger, Alvin Washington, 32, of St. Louis, Missouri, was located by an NSP K9 and was then taken into custody.

Zissi was arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, tampering with physical evidence, and multiple outstanding warrants. Washington was arrested for tampering with physical evidence, obstructing a peace officer, and failure to obey a lawful order. Both have been lodged in Cheyenne County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near 40th Street and Pine Lake Road on Sunday...
UPDATE: LPD identified 20-year-old killed in car vs. motorcycle crash
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers...
NKorea warns US of ‘very grave situation’ over Biden speech
Police lights
21-year-old killed in rollover crash west of Peru
Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center –...
Inmate missing from community correctional facility
Much cooler and breezy for Monday

Latest News

Cooler weather is expected again on Tuesday with highs in the 60s.
Tuesday Forecast: Sunshine with more cooler weather
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
A historic performance from the American Ballet Theatre will launch their tour on July 1 in...
American Ballet Theatre to launch historic new tour in Lincoln
Denton softball moment
Kadence's moment