Pursuit, manhunt leads to two arrests near Big Springs

SIDNEY, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following a pursuit and manhunt overnight near Big Springs.

At approximately 12:50 a.m. MT Monday, a trooper observed an eastbound Acura RL sedan speeding on Interstate 80 near Sunol at mile marker 67. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle accelerated and fled eastbound. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

During the pursuit, the trooper observed the two occupants of the vehicle throwing something out of the car, which was later recovered and found to be a handgun. The suspect vehicle reached speeds in excess of 130 miles per hour.

Near mile marker 95, a Deuel County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to successfully deploy spike strips to slow the vehicle. The vehicle eventually exited I-80 at Big Springs, at mile marker 107, where it came to a stop in a parking lot. The driver, Glen Zissi, 39, of St. Louis, Missouri, was taken into custody without further incident, but the passenger fled the scene on foot.

Troopers and deputies searched the area for more than an hour before the passenger, Alvin Washington, 32, of St. Louis, Missouri, was located by an NSP K9 and was then taken into custody.

Zissi was arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, tampering with physical evidence, and multiple outstanding warrants. Washington was arrested for tampering with physical evidence, obstructing a peace officer, and failure to obey a lawful order. Both have been lodged in Cheyenne County Jail.

