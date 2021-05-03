Advertisement

Street closures begin for two Lincoln on the Move projects

(Source: KEYC News Now, File)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 3:13 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (LTU Press Release) - Portions of two streets will close at 8 a.m. this week for Lincoln on the Move projects. Lincoln on the Move is a six-year street investment focused on enhancing Lincoln’s street infrastructure. More than 50 street projects are expected to be completed through 2025.

Closures are as follows:

  • Monday, May 3 – Rokeby Road between Friedman and South 84th streets will be closed for a street improvement project to serve growth in this area. Access for residents in this area will be maintained. The recommended detour is Yankee Hill Road. This project includes new pavement with a raised center median, a new roundabout at South 82nd Street and a turn lane at the intersection of South 84th Street and Rokeby Road. This work is scheduled to be completed by October 15.
  • Tuesday, May 4 – South 48th Street between Highway 2 and Pioneers Boulevard will be closed for an arterial street improvement project. Sidewalks may be closed at times during this work. Residential driveway access will be maintained whenever possible. Emergency vehicle access will be maintained at all times. Motorists are encouraged to use South 40th Street or seek an alternate route. This project includes new pavement, Americans with Disabilities Act compliant curb ramps, sidewalk repairs and the installation of a Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon. This work is scheduled to be completed by July 27.

Digital signs will alert traffic to the upcoming work and closures. Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during these projects. LTU project dates and times are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

