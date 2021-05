Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Monday that 26 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County, bringing the community total to 31,031. The total number of deaths in the community remains at 232.

Recoveries: 28,116

Weekly positivity rate:

April 25 through May 1: 6.1 percent

May 2 through 8: no data

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 34 with 27 from Lancaster County (one on a ventilator) and seven from other communities (none on ventilators).

Risk Dial: low-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community

Vaccinations administered:

Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 163,653

Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 119,922

Last week’s large-scale clinics:

Wednesday, April 28, Gateway Mall – first-dose drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store

Thursday, April 29, Pinnacle Bank Arena – second doses

Saturday, May 1, CHI St. Elizabeth – first doses; Gateway Mall – first-dose drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store

This week’s public clinics (subject to change):

Monday, May 3, Center for People in Need – first and second doses

Tuesday, May 4, Airpark Recreation Center – first doses

Wednesday, May 5, Belmont Recreation Center – first doses; Gateway Mall – first-dose drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store

Thursday, May 6, Lancaster Event Center – first and second doses

Friday, May 7, Lancaster Event Center – first and second doses

Saturday May 8, Gateway Mall – first-doses drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store

Registration: Residents age 16 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for this week. Residents can complete the quick and simple registration process and then schedule an appointment to get vaccinated at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Residents who are already in the registration system will be contacted to schedule an appointment.

Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD’s COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com.

Drive-through testing is available from:

CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive. Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge, 402-435-5300 and South West Family, 402-420-1300.

Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., north parking lot of the former Sears store. Tests are conducted from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 402-207-9377

Testing is also available without an appointment at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St., 5901 N. 27th St. and 4333 S. 86th St. To check wait times, call 402-481-6343.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.