Tractor accident causes deadly fire in Seward County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Seward County Sheriff’s Office believe a tractor accident caused a deadly fire this weekend.

On Saturday, around 3:51 p.m., a 911 call came in alerting first responders to a shed that was engulfed in flames near 210th Road and Highway 34.

According to SCSO, Garland Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the scene and then Seward Fire and Rescue was called in to help.

Deputies said once first responders arrived, they were notified that a man was missing from the home.

SCSO said after an extensive search of the area, the body of 70-year-old William Peters was found in the burned building.

Deputies said during their investigation, they believe Peters was involved in a tractor accident which caused the fire.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal also conducted an investigation.

