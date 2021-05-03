Advertisement

Troopers locate over 400 LBs of marijuana hidden inside ATMs, safe

By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Florida man after discovering more than 400 pounds of marijuana hidden inside ATMs, a safe, and a tote during a traffic stop on I-80 Friday.

According to NSP, a trooper observed a Mercedes Sprinter Van fail to signal a turn while exiting Interstate 80 at the Giltner Interchange, at mile marker 324 at around 10 a.m. During the traffic stop, an NSP K9 detected the presence of a controlled substance inside the vehicle. Troopers searched the vehicle and located a plastic tote containing packages of marijuana. There were also 14 ATMs and a large safe inside the van.

With the assistance of the Grand Island Fire Department, all 14 ATMs and the safe were opened, revealing that they were full of packages of marijuana. The total weight of the marijuana was 426 pounds.

Troopers also located approximately $9,000 in a duffel bag in the front seat of the van.

The driver, Gilbert Fernandez, 36, of Cooper City, Florida, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of money during a drug violation. Fernandez was lodged in Hamilton County Jail

