Tuesday Forecast: Sunshine and with more cooler weather

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a cool, cloudy, and breezy day on Monday, the cooler weather will hang around for the day on Tuesday, but we should be trading the cloud cover for mainly sunny skies in Lincoln and eastern Nebraska. Skies are expected to stay partly to mostly cloudy through Monday evening with a spotty shower or two possible, but with high pressure settling into the area overnight tonight, skies should clear out into Tuesday morning. Through the day on Tuesday we should see mainly sunny skies with clouds increasing across western Nebraska into Tuesday evening ahead our next weather system moving into the area.

Temperatures will be a bit cool for eastern Nebraska into Tuesday morning with chilly weather expected across western Nebraska. Look for lows tonight to fall into the 30s for the west, with lows in the 40s for the eastern half of the state.

Temperatures will stay below average on Tuesday with highs mainly in the mid 60s across the state. These temperatures aren’t too far below where we should be in early May and should be a bit more comfortable than what we had on Monday since there shouldn’t be as much wind. Look for north winds at about 8 to 18 MPH with an occasional gust up to around 25 MPH.

Temperatures over the coming days will stay seasonally cool and mainly in the mid 60s. By late this week into Mother’s Day weekend, temperatures will inch back into the lower 70s before another cooler stretch of weather arrives by Mother’s Day Sunday into early next week. Wednesday will hold another small chance for rain across the area before slightly better chances for showers and t’storms arrive for the upcoming weekend.

