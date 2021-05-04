Advertisement

Glenn plays through pain, leaves legacy of toughness

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As an All-State honorees in both basketball and football, Carter Glenn has tremendous athletic skill. His toughness, though, may be his best attribute.

Glenn played through a shoulder injury throughout his senior year. He delayed surgery to repair a torn labrum more than six months. By waiting to go into the operating room, Glenn was able to play basketball this winter.

The veteran guard, despite not being fully healthy, averaged 19 points and 5 rebounds while helping the Spartans win a district championship and advance to the state tournament.

Glenn recently signed to play basketball at Nebraska Wesleyan. He hopes to contribute early in his college career with the hometown school. The Prairiewolves won the NCAA Division-III national championship.

Glenn feels his style of play fits NWU’s up-tempo, high-scoring offense.

HS District Soccer Highlights (Mon, May 3)
Carter Glenn: Playing through Pain for the Love of the Game
HS District Soccer Scores (Monday, May 3)
