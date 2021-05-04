LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -HS District Soccer Scores (Monday, May 3)

BOYS:

Columbus Scotus 10, Seward 0

Crete 1, Beatrice 0

Lexington 10, Gering 0

Lincoln Southwest 5, Lincoln North Star 0

Nebraska City 2, Conestoga 1

Northwest 3, Aurora 0

Omaha South 8, Lincoln Northeast 0

Platteview 3, Gross Catholic 1

Schuyler 4, Columbus Lakeview 0

Scottsbluff 10, Holdrege 0

York 1, Kearney Catholic 0

Scheduled Games:

Bellevue West VS Omaha Bryan

Elkhorn South VS Millard North

Millard South VS Omaha Central

Norris VS Waverly (at Beatrice High School House of Orange)

Papillion-LaVista South VS Lincoln High

GIRLS:

Columbus Lakeview 3, South Sioux City 2

Columbus Scotus 10, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 0

Elkhorn North 3, Waverly 2

Elkhorn South 3, Millard South 1

Kearney Catholic 4, Aurora 1 (SO)

Lexington 6, Gering 0

Lincoln East 6, Grand Island 0

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 6, Beatrice 1

Lincoln Southwest 10, Omaha Benson 0

Norris 10, Seward 0

Northwest 4, Hastings 2

Omaha Duchesne Academy 3, Bennington 1

Omaha Skutt Catholic 4, Elkhorn 0

Scottsbluff 8, Holdrege 2

Scheduled Games:

Omaha Burke VS Millard West

Omaha Central VS Millard North

Omaha Mercy VS Platteview (at College of St. Mary)

Omaha Roncalli Catholic VS Blair (at Duchesne Academy/Bennington)

Ralston VS Gross Catholic (at College of St. Mary)

