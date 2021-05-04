Advertisement

HS District Soccer Scores (Monday, May 3)

By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -HS District Soccer Scores (Monday, May 3)

BOYS:

Columbus Scotus 10, Seward 0

Crete 1, Beatrice 0

Lexington 10, Gering 0

Lincoln Southwest 5, Lincoln North Star 0

Nebraska City 2, Conestoga 1

Northwest 3, Aurora 0

Omaha South 8, Lincoln Northeast 0

Platteview 3, Gross Catholic 1

Schuyler 4, Columbus Lakeview 0

Scottsbluff 10, Holdrege 0

York 1, Kearney Catholic 0

Scheduled Games:

Bellevue West VS Omaha Bryan

Elkhorn South VS Millard North

Millard South VS Omaha Central

Norris VS Waverly (at Beatrice High School House of Orange)

Papillion-LaVista South VS Lincoln High

GIRLS:

Columbus Lakeview 3, South Sioux City 2

Columbus Scotus 10, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 0

Elkhorn North 3, Waverly 2

Elkhorn South 3, Millard South 1

Kearney Catholic 4, Aurora 1 (SO)

Lexington 6, Gering 0

Lincoln East 6, Grand Island 0

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 6, Beatrice 1

Lincoln Southwest 10, Omaha Benson 0

Norris 10, Seward 0

Northwest 4, Hastings 2

Omaha Duchesne Academy 3, Bennington 1

Omaha Skutt Catholic 4, Elkhorn 0

Scottsbluff 8, Holdrege 2

Scheduled Games:

Omaha Burke VS Millard West

Omaha Central VS Millard North

Omaha Mercy VS Platteview (at College of St. Mary)

Omaha Roncalli Catholic VS Blair (at Duchesne Academy/Bennington)

Ralston VS Gross Catholic (at College of St. Mary)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near 40th Street and Pine Lake Road on Sunday...
UPDATE: LPD identified 20-year-old killed in car vs. motorcycle crash
Police lights
21-year-old killed in rollover crash west of Peru
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers...
NKorea warns US of ‘very grave situation’ over Biden speech
Lincoln Marathon happens for the first time since 2019
Lincoln Marathon men’s winner barely made the race, women’s winner Nebraska native
Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center –...
Inmate missing from community correctional facility

Latest News

HS District Soccer Scores (Monday, May 3)
Lincoln North Star vs. Lincoln Southwest Soccer Match
Huskers finalize 2021 football schedule
Huskers shutout in series finale, 6-0
Memorial Stadium during the Husker Spring Game 2021.
White team beats Red team on final play at Nebraska Spring Game