Kadence’s Moment: Middle Schooler hits grand slam during first game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s a special moment on the softball field as a Nebraska middle schooler hit a grand slam in her very first game.

Because of her intellectual disabilities, Kadence Golden usually spends her sister’s softball games in the stands as one of the team’s biggest fans. But last weekend the coach gave her a time to shine

Kadence Golden stepped up to the plate Friday night for her sister Khloe’s team and delivered a grand slam.

“I was just really excited and I felt surprised that everyone had my back,” said Kadence.

It was the idea of Coach Melissa Dittmer who has a special bond with Kadence, and who has been planning the surprise for some time now. Even having her own jersey made.

“We try to inspire a culture of friendliness and being good people and we wanna raise these girls to be confident strong young women,” said Dittmer. “She was presented that chance at the plate it just so happened the bases were loaded that was an accident and she just went for it”

Kadence’s family said they were so moved by the gesture, not only from their team but the other team as well.

“Any child with a disability is definitely a lot harder than, we’ll say, a normal child so seeing that just being able to participate with her friends and sister was amazing,” said Keith Golden, Kadence’s dad.

“Exciting and emotional all at once,” said Amanda Golden, Kadence’s mom. “I wasn’t expecting it so when Melissa said hey we’re gonna do this I was like that’s so cute but I wasn’t expecting it to get as big as it did”

Even at practice on Monday, the Denton team continues to support Kadence with high fives, hugs, and smiles for an honorary team member who’s making an impact.

“I was really confident and happy about myself and I didn’t think the other teammates would be confident in me but luckily they were and it was really great,” said Kadence.

