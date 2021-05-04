Kinney & Billie Andrews win Big Ten Weekly Awards

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Freshmen Kaylin Kinney and Billie Andrews were both honored with weekly awards from the Big Ten Conference on Tuesday. Kinney was named the Big Ten Player of the Week, while Andrews was selected as the co-Freshman of the Week.

Kinney won the first weekly award of her career, while Andrews was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the fourth time in eight weeks this season. Nebraska’s opponent this weekend – the Iowa Hawkeyes – was also recognized as Allison Doocy was named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week and Brylee Klosterman shared Freshman-of-the-Week accolades with Andrews.

Kinney is the first Husker freshman to be named conference player of the week since Taylor Edwards was the Big 12 Player of the Week once during the 2011 season. A native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Kinney contributed offensively and in the circle during Nebraska’s four-game sweep of Maryland. Offensively, she reached base in seven of her eight trips to the plate in the series, finishing 4-for-5 with three home runs, four runs scored and six RBIs. Kinney also started the third game of the series in the circle and allowed only one run in 5.0 innings.

Andrews went 6-for-11 (.545) in the Maryland series and matched Kinney with three home runs and six RBIs. The Gretna native had at least one hit, one run and one RBI in all four games and homered in three of the four games. Andrews now ranks fourth in Big Ten history with four freshman-of-the-week awards.

