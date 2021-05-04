Advertisement

LPD: Man vandalizes police cruisers with large piece of metal

(Station)
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man is facing charges after the Lincoln Police Department says he vandalized three police cruisers.

On Tuesday, around 6 a.m., police said an officer was seated in their cruiser on the west side of the Hall of Justice when they heard a loud banging sound.

According to police, the officer got out and saw a man yelling at their cruiser and noticed several other cruisers that were parked in the area had been damaged. Police believe the man used a large piece of metal to damage the cruisers.

LPD said they were able to take the man into custody without incident, however he continued yelling and refused to give officers his name.

Police said three cruisers sustained damage ranging from scratches to dents.

Ibsa Mohamed was arrested for two counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief.

LPD said it’s possible other cars sustained damage too they’re not sure if the vandalism was directed at the police department.

