NSP pursuit ends in head-on crash at 48th & Pioneers

The scene of a head-on crash at 48th & Pioneers. The crash was preceded by a pursuit that the Nebraska State Patrol was involved in.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a head-on crash that sent two people to the hospital in southeast Lincoln Tuesday morning.

LPD tells 10/11 NOW the crash was preceded by a pursuit that Nebraska State Troopers were involved in. Further details on the pursuit have not yet been released at this time.

The pursuit did result with a two-vehicle, head-on crash just after 2:15 a.m. at 48th and Pioneers. Police say two people have been hospitalized as a result, but their injuries aren’t believed to be significant.

A 10/11 reporter at the scene saw a silver four-door car in the median of 48th Street with significant damage. The other vehicle involved appeared to be a dark-colored SUV with heavy front-end damage that was on a parking lot curb outside Little Caesar’s Pizza.

The Nebraska State Patrol has asked Lincoln Police to investigate the crash. Pioneers from 49th to 47th and 48th Street from Meredith to Pioneers were both closed during that time.

Lincoln Police investigate and clean up one of the vehicles that wrecked out with another vehicle at 48th & Pioneers after a pursuit with NSP early Tuesday morning.(LTU Traffic Monitoring Cameras (48th & Pioneers))

This is a developing story. Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates.

