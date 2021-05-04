Police investigating possible burglary at UPS store in southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are investigating a possible burglary at a UPS store in southeast Lincoln.

On Monday, around 8 a.m., officers were dispatched to the UPS store near 70th and Van Dorn Streets.

LPD said the store manager explained to police, when they went to open the store for the day, the register was open, cash was stolen and deposit bags in the office had been removed.

The manager told police the store was locked overnight and there are no signs of forced entry.

According to police, UPS has surveillance video that shows a man go into the store around 3 to 3:30 a.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

