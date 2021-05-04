Advertisement

Real estate agents see high demand for small commercial space

By Jared Austin
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Local commercial real estate agents said 2020 was one of the most successful years for them, ever.

They said people currently in big buildings aren’t necessarily looking to sell and new buyers are looking for something specific.

“Where we’re seeing a lot of activity is in the smaller spaces, what we call co-share, where somebody is decided we can do this work at home,” vice president of Eschliman Commercial Real Estate Ted Eschilman said. “And I just need to be in the office a couple of days a week.

Eschliman said the pandemic has shown hundreds of businesses how people can work from home.

These smaller spaces would also share common areas with other businesses.

“There’s a pretty good demand for those. It’s so good we’re doing a lot of off-market sales,” Eschliman said.

While buyers are looking to go small, those in big buildings are sticking around.

According to Eschilman, vaccinations are playing a key role in this decision.

“The business owners that own the businesses, they want their people back,” Eschliman said. “They’re paying good money for those office spaces whether it’s utilities or just the buildings themselves.”

A certain style of business he is worried about is big malls. He said many are having to adapt to the times to get more people into them.

“Some of the malls here in town are looking at how do we fill our space with lifestyle and things we’ve never thought of before like urgent care,” said Eschliman.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

