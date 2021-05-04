Advertisement

Suspect arrested after fleeing traffic stop, crashing in South Lincoln

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested an 18-year-old following a brief pursuit and crash in south Lincoln.

At approximately 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a westbound Chevrolet Blazer speeding on Highway 2 between 56th and 48th streets. The vehicle then turned northbound onto 48th street. The trooper attempted a traffic stop and observed that the vehicle had no license plates. The driver refused to yield and accelerated. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

Approximately 30 seconds later, the driver attempted to run a red light at 48th and Pioneers. It struck a Pontiac Grand Prix that was traveling eastbound on Pioneers. Both drivers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Bryan Health West Campus for treatment.

Following his release from the hospital, the suspect, an 18-year-old male, will be lodged in Lancaster County Jail for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license, possession of marijuana – less than one ounce, and traffic violations.

