Wednesday Forecast: Some “spotty” rain...and a little cool once again...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Scattered rain showers will not “dominate” the day...but some light rain will be possible at times as the day wears on...

A persistent northwest flow of air aloft has brought a more “unsettled” weather pattern to the 10-11 coverage area over the past few days...and even after a mostly sunny day on Tuesday...that “pesky” pattern will bring us an increasing chance for rain during the day on Wednesday...and then again by Friday night and into the upcoming weekend. That doesn’t mean we will see “all-day rains” each and every day...but precipitation “chances” will be included in the forecast each of the next seven days. These rain chances will also include the possibility for occasional thunderstorms as well. Along with the more unsettled pattern...cooler-than-average temperatures are also expected over the course of the next week.

Lots of weekend plans...weddings...graduations...and Mother’s Day celebrations have a good chance of being impacted by this “damp-and-dreary” outlook...so please plan accordingly. We don’t have to like it...but this IS pretty typical for the month of May...in fact...in Lincoln we’ve seen ABOVE-AVERAGE rainfall 8-of-the-past 10 years during this month. May is our SECOND wettest month of the year...averaging around 4″ of precipitation if you go back to the beginning of weather records in 1887.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cleat-to-partly cloudy and quite chilly. Winds becoming light and variable. Lows in the mid 30s-to-near 40°.

WEDNESDAY: Partly-to-mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. Highs in the middle 60s. Winds becoming southerly at 8-to-18 mph...with gusts to 25 mph possible in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly-to-mostly cloudy with a continued 30% chance of rain. Winds becoming northwesterly at 5-to-15 mph. Lows in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: An isolated early-morning shower...then turning partly-to-mostly sunny and continued seasonably cool. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds of 5-to-15 mph.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.