Advertisement

Woman finds World War II military device in her yard

The WWII Japanese Navy mortar was moved to Scott Air Force Base, where it was detonated at a...
The WWII Japanese Navy mortar was moved to Scott Air Force Base, where it was detonated at a range.(Pamela Coffey via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (CNN) - A woman in Missouri found an unusual object poking out of the soil in her yard over the weekend.

It was a World War II Japanese Navy mortar that was still live, but they didn’t know that at first.

After Pamela Coffey found the device in her yard, she brought it inside to figure out what it was. Her husband even began scraping it with a steak knife to clean it.

When the she figured out it might be a bomb after researching online, she yelled at him to stop and they called police.

During the next six hours, authorities from the state to federal level were on their property analyzing it. They determined it was still live with a blast radius of 500 feet.

It was moved to Scott Air Force Base, where it was detonated at a range.

It’s still unclear how the mortar got lodged in the steep hillside. Coffey said it’s believed the people that lived on the property a decade ago used the area as a junk yard.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near 40th Street and Pine Lake Road on Sunday...
UPDATE: LPD identified 20-year-old killed in car vs. motorcycle crash
The scene of a head-on crash at 48th & Pioneers. The crash was preceded by a pursuit that the...
NSP pursuit ends in head-on crash at 48th & Pioneers
Police lights
21-year-old killed in rollover crash west of Peru
Tractor accident causes deadly fire in Seward County
Lincoln Marathon happens for the first time since 2019
Lincoln Marathon men’s winner barely made the race, women’s winner Nebraska native

Latest News

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the House Republican Conference chair, speaks with reporters following...
House GOP leader amps up pressure on Cheney over Trump barbs
Bruce Bartman, 70, pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of perjury and one count of unlawful...
Man gets probation for using dead mom’s name to vote for Trump
Emily Rose Grover, pictured right, was 17 when she was arrested. She turned 18 in April, and...
Florida teen charged as adult in rigged homecoming election
Police investigating possible burglary at UPS store in southeast Lincoln
LPD: Man vandalizes police cruisers with large piece of metal