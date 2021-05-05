Advertisement

Boeing crash victims’ families push for changes at FAA

In this April 20, 2020, file photo, planes sit parked behind a sign marking Boeing property at...
In this April 20, 2020, file photo, planes sit parked behind a sign marking Boeing property at a Boeing production plant in Renton, Wash. Relatives of people who died in one of the Boeing 737 Max crashes are renewing their push to replace top regulators who approved the plane. Several of the family members met Wednesday, May 5, 2021, with top officials of the Transportation Department. Hundreds more relatives and friends signed a letter demanding that President Joe Biden replace the head of the Federal Aviation Administration and other top FAA officials.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
By DAVID KOENIG
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Family members who lost relatives in the second deadly crash of a Boeing 737 Max met with Transportation Department officials Wednesday to renew their push for the ouster of top federal aviation officials, whom they accuse of being too cozy with Boeing.

The families demanded that the Biden administration replace the head of the Federal Aviation Administration, Stephen Dickson, the FAA’s top safety official, Ali Bahrami, and two others.

Several hundred relatives and friends of passengers who died in the 2019 crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Max signed a letter to President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg demanding the changes.

“The FAA has been, and continues to be, more interested in protecting Boeing and the aviation industry than safety,” they wrote.

Michael Stumo, whose daughter Samya died in the crash, said the officials — including Buttigieg’s chief of staff and the deputy FAA administrator — said they will review FAA personnel and recent reform legislation passed by Congress, but made no promises.

A Transportation Department spokesman said that senior officials expressed sympathy to the families, underscored the department’s commitment to safety and are “taking the family’s concerns very seriously.”

The family members and key lawmakers have questioned why the FAA did not order the grounding of Max jets after one crashed in Indonesia, five months before the Ethiopian crash. Investigators have focused on an automated flight-control system that pointed the nose of each plane down based on faulty sensors. In all, 346 people died.

Regulators grounded all Max jets around the world after the second crash. The FAA and most other countries — China being a notable exception — have cleared the plane to resume flying since late last year, after Boeing overhauled the flight system.

A new issue with faulty electrical grounding on recently built Max jets has caused about 100 of them to be idled again. The FAA is looking into how Chicago-based Boeing Co. failed to recognize that a change on the production line might create electrical problems.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a head-on crash at 48th & Pioneers. The crash was preceded by a pursuit that the...
NSP pursuit ends in head-on crash at 48th & Pioneers
A vehicle crashed into the side of a house in Lincoln on Wednesday.
Car crashes into side of house in Lincoln
The scene of a head-on crash at 48th & Pioneers. The crash was preceded by a pursuit that the...
Suspect arrested after fleeing traffic stop, crashing in South Lincoln
Generic Coronavirus Deaths
Elderly Nebraska woman dies from COVID-19, despite being vaccinated
Health officials encouraged younger citizens to get vaccinated, if able. This especially as...
Health officials encourage vaccinations as younger COVID-19 patients are hospitalized

Latest News

They're the busiest they've been in months, and many are lacking the help to handle it.
Lincoln restaurants see more business, having trouble hiring help
This March 2019, file photo, provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the...
South Carolina House adds firing squad to execution methods
A police chase in Arkansas ends with a naked woman getting tackled by an officer.
Naked woman leads Arkansas police on 10-mile chase
NU President plans on being back to pre-COVID operations next year, (mostly)
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, a poll worker talks to a voter before they vote on a...
Democrats revise voting bill, but Senate obstacles remain