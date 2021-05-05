Car crashes into side of house in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash where a vehicle slammed into the side of a house in Lincoln.

Crews were sent to the area of 70th and Wedgewood Drive, near 70th and A streets, around 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

It is unclear what happened, but a 1011 reporter on the scene says both Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews and Lincoln Police are at the location.

A neighbor in the area says they heard screeching tires, saw the crash, and then saw multiple people run away from the scene.

One person was inside the home at the time of the crash but did not sustain injuries.

This is a developing situation and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

