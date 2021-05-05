Advertisement

Councilman loses reelection, shifting Lincoln Council further Democratic

Sandra Washington, Tom Beckius, Bennie Shobe elected to Lincoln City Council.
By Bryan Shawver
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two Lincoln city councilors will remain in their seats for another term, while a third incumbent came up short in Tuesday’s General Election, according to unofficial final results.

Lincoln/Lancaster Planning Commissioner Tom Beckius, backed by the Lancaster County Democratic Party and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, edged out four other candidates to take the second at-large seat on the Lincoln City Council.

His win was at the expense of Roy Christensen, a Republican-backed incumbent who was running for his third term on the council. He trailed in fourth place by fewer than 1,300 votes Wednesday morning.

Sändra Washington, appointed to the at-large seat vacated by Gaylor Baird in 2019, garnered the most support with 18 percent of the vote.

FULL ELECTION RESULTS

Incumbent Bennie Shobe, took the third seat to win a second term. Washington and Shobe were also backed Lancaster County Democrats.

Beckius’ win will further shift the balance of power on the Lincoln City Council to the Democrats, 6-1.

Also on the ballot, all four incumbents running for the Lincoln Public Schools’ Board of Education won their respective races.

In the race for two open seats on the Lincoln Airport Authority’s Board of Directors, John Olsson and Nicki Behmer were elected to fill those positions.

