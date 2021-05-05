Advertisement

‘GetVax’: Text for locations to get COVID vaccine

By Gray News staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(Gray News) - People in the U.S. can now text to find locations in their area that are offering COVID-19 vaccinations.

The White House COVID response team discussed the initiative in its briefing Tuesday. People can text their zip code to GetVax - 438829 - and receive back three locations near them with vaccines in stock.

“We’re going to make it as easy as possible for every American to get a vaccine,” said Andy Slavitt, White House senior advisor for the COVID Response Team

For the information in Spanish, text Vacuna - 822862.

More than 578,000 people have died in the U.S. from the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday that nearly 148 million people have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, with over 106 million fully vaccinated.

President Joe Biden set the goal of delivering at least one shot to 70% of all adults in the U.S. by July 4.

For more information, go to Vaccines.gov.

