Advertisement

Nebraska woman celebrates 68th year of teaching

By Madison Pitsch
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kit Voorhees isn’t your typical teacher. For starters, she’s 88 and has been teaching for nearly seven decades. At a time when women were just expected to get a high school diploma, she said her love of learning has kept her going all these years and will continue to inspire her.

Voorhees spent most of her life in school.

“My happy place is the classroom,” said Voorhees.

For the last 68 years, she’s taught special education, music and art classes, authored several college courses, founded and directed the “Arts Are Basic Program” at the University of Nebraska Lincoln, and now teaches several cultural studies courses as an adjunct professor at Doane University.

“The arts, all of them, are marvelous windows into learning about anything,” said Voorhees

Kit didn’t go to college until she was in her 40s while she was raising her daughters. She got her Bachelor’s degree, then a Master’s degree in musicology from UNL.

“I was a non-traditional student, the first one ever in the school of music,” said Voorhees.

She retired from teaching at UNL in 2003 but has never quite hung it up.

“I see teaching as a journey, like taking a walk together with the students,” said Voorhees. “I truly learn every single class I have ever taught, I learn from the students.”

Thousands of students impacted by her classrooms, and Kit said the students have changed her life too.

“What makes me feel alive?” said Voorhees. “Teaching.”

Kit’s family said they think she might retire soon. Kit said she wants to die with her boots on; teaching.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near 40th Street and Pine Lake Road on Sunday...
UPDATE: LPD identified 20-year-old killed in car vs. motorcycle crash
The scene of a head-on crash at 48th & Pioneers. The crash was preceded by a pursuit that the...
NSP pursuit ends in head-on crash at 48th & Pioneers
Tractor accident causes deadly fire in Seward County
Lincoln Marathon happens for the first time since 2019
Lincoln Marathon men’s winner barely made the race, women’s winner Nebraska native
Police lights
21-year-old killed in rollover crash west of Peru

Latest News

Computer chip shortage leaves Lincoln car lots competitive
Computer chip shortage leaves Lincoln car lots competitive
LINCOLN County needs 20,000 more people to sign up to get vaccinated
Health department calling for 20,000 more people to get vaccines
Katherine Smith of the United States plays her third stroke on the No. 18 hole during Round 2...
Smith named to U.S. Arnold Palmer Cup Team
Rain Chances Returning...
Wednesday Forecast: Some “spotty” rain...and a little cool once again...