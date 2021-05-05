Rain chance returns Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday with scattered showers moving into eastern Nebraska by mid to late morning. Scattered showers and perhaps even an isolated thunderstorm will be possible Wednesday afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 60s with a south wind 10 to 15 mph along with a few gusts up to 25 mph.

Highs temperatures will be closer the seasonal average Wednesday afternoon (1011 Weather Team)

Partly to mostly cloudy skies for tonight with a continued chance for a few isolated showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Morning clouds with a slight chance for a sprinkle or an isolated shower will be possible on Thursday. Partly to mostly sunny skies Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Friday will be near 70 with increasing clouds and a slight chance for a shower late in the day.

Mostly cloudy skies with showers and a few t’storms likely on Saturday. High temperatures in the afternoon will be in the mid 60s. Mother’s Day will be cool with a 30% chance for scattered showers. At this time it appears the best chance for rain will be Sunday morning. Highs in the afternoon in the lower 60s.

Scattered showers continue on Monday with the high only around 60 degrees. The Lincoln area may not make it out of the 50s on Tuesday with a continued chance for scattered showers.

Cooler temperatures with rain chances for the Mother's Day Weekend. Well below average temperatures to start next week. Warmer temperatures expected by the end of next week. (1011 Weather Team)

