Saunders County planning board votes down solar farm

Many local residents attended the Saunders County Planning Board meeting Monday night, May 3, 2021, on the proposed solar farm.(Courtesy photo)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
YUTAN, Neb. (WOWT) - A little more than a month after residents brought their concerns about a proposed solar farm to a public meeting on the matter, the Saunders County Planning Board voted it down 4-2.

Community Energy had proposed the 500-acre solar site would include 183,000 3x5 solar panels to feed into the OPPD substation located at 120th Street and Military Road. Developers said the project would bring roughly $385,000 dollars a year in tax revenue.

But residents were skeptical about what might happen to the agricultural land after this industrial project is over, among other concerns.

The planning board vote 4-2 not to approve the project, and 4-2 again to deny it. The conditional use permit now moves to the county supervisors, who are set to review the matter at 9 a.m. May 18 at the fairgrounds. (The date was moved form the 11th to the 18th after this story was originally published).

