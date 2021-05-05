Saunders County planning board votes down solar farm

YUTAN, Neb. (WOWT) - A little more than a month after residents brought their concerns about a proposed solar farm to a public meeting on the matter, the Saunders County Planning Board voted it down 4-2.

Community Energy had proposed the 500-acre solar site would include 183,000 3x5 solar panels to feed into the OPPD substation located at 120th Street and Military Road. Developers said the project would bring roughly $385,000 dollars a year in tax revenue.

But residents were skeptical about what might happen to the agricultural land after this industrial project is over, among other concerns.

The planning board vote 4-2 not to approve the project, and 4-2 again to deny it. The conditional use permit now moves to the county supervisors, who are set to review the matter at 9 a.m. May 18 at the fairgrounds. (The date was moved form the 11th to the 18th after this story was originally published).

