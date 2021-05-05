Advertisement

Senators reject attempt to steer more money to rural schools

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020 file photo the Nebraska State Capitol building is seen on the...
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020 file photo the Nebraska State Capitol building is seen on the opening day of the Nebraska legislative session, in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska lawmakers will begin a new session Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, that's likely to be scaled back because of the pandemic, but they'll still have a lot of big issues to debate, including a proposed $230 million prison and the mandatory redrawing of the state's political districts. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)(Nati Harnik | AP)
By GRANT SCHULTE
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - State lawmakers have rejected an attempt to steer more money into Nebraska’s small, rural K-12 schools, many of which receive little aid from the state because they have few students and are surrounded by valuable farmland.

Supporters of the bill argued, however, that it isn’t fair for farmers to shoulder most of the cost of their local schools while districts in Omaha, Lincoln, and other cities get hundreds of millions of dollars in state assistance.

Larger schools say they have more students and greater needs. Lawmakers voted 23-12 in favor of the bill, two votes shy of the majority needed to advance it.

