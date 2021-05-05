Advertisement

Unmanned plane crashes in rural Merrick County

By KSNB Local4
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - An unmanned plane undergoing maintenance took off on its own and eventually crashed in rural Merrick County.

The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office reported that it happened around 7:30 Tuesday night when the plane took off with no one on board from the runway of the Central City airport.

The plane reached an altitude of 200 feet and traveled for about a mile-and-a-half before crashing in a cornfield near 13th Road and M Road.

The FAA and NTSB were contacted and the scene was cleared by officials with both agencies. There were no injuries reported from the crash.

