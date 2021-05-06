Advertisement

Cold case arrest made in 1983 murder of UNO student from Iran

By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Pottawattamie County authorities on Thursday morning announced the arrest of a man they believe killed a UNO student almost 40 years ago.

Bud Christensen was arrested Friday in Omaha on suspicion of murdering Firezeh Dehghanpour, whose body was found in August 1983 under a bridge near Pigeon Creek, authorities said Thursday.

Christensen appeared in front of a judge Thursday morning and was formally charged with first-degree murder and is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond. His preliminary hearing has been set for May 14.

Jeff Theulen, chief deputy Pottawattamie County Sheriff, said in a news conference Thursday morning that in order to pursue the case, authorities had to get in touch with Dehghanpour’s family in Tehran, Iran, and across Europe. Authorities in Washington, D.C., and London assisted with those efforts, he said. Omaha Police Department’s homicide unit as well as criminal scientists with the OPD division of criminal investigation also assisted PCSO with the case.

“Hopefully, we are starting to define justice for her this morning,” Theulen said Thursday, applauding the efforts of Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s investigators who never gave up on the case.

One such investigator, Sgt. James Doty, summarized the process of tracking down Christensen as a suspect.

In 1983, investigators in several agencies worked the case for months, but it went cold, Doty said. But the evidence collected then was stored and preserved at the Sheriff’s Office “in case new information ever came to light.”

Then last fall, a friend of the victim contacted the Sheriff’s Office with new information on the case — a name of someone to look into. Investigators did so, but found the person had “a solid alibi that evening.”

While reviewing the case reports, however, investigators sent several samples to the Iowa DCI laboratory for DNA testing and got a hit on Christensen in March and began focusing the investigation on him, Doty said.

The family was informed of his arrest on Tuesday, he said.

HAVE INFORMATION? Though an arrest has been made and it’s been 38 years since Dehghanpour went missing, authorities said that anyone who might have information on the case — or about Dehghanpour or Christensen — should call 712-890-2224; or Crime Stoppers at 712-382-STOP (7867).

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

