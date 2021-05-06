Advertisement

Convict sentenced for shooting at Grand Island cop

Shot missed officer by inches
By Mark Baumert
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man convicted of attempted murder will spend 12-15 years in prison.

Tejani Abdalla, 33, was convicted in March of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony.

A Hall County judge Wednesday sentenced him to 12-15 years in prison for Attempted Murder and four-six years for the weapons conviction. He will serve the sentences concurrently, or at the same time.

Tejani Abdalla during a hearing last year in Hall County Court.
Tejani Abdalla during a hearing last year in Hall County Court.(Kelsey Dickeson, KSNB)

Two Grand Island police officers went to Abdalla’s apartment in the 100 block of South Vine Street on July 17, 2020, to follow-up on a reported assault at a gas station from earlier that day.

During an evidence hearing, investigators said Abdalla fired two shots at an officer. The officer fired back, but neither was hurt.

