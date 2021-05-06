Advertisement

Former Minden School Board member who refused to wear mask charged

A former Minden School Board member has been formally charged for not wearing a mask.
By KSNB Local4
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - The former Minden school board member who refused to wear a mask in school now faces criminal charges.

Katie Sinsel, 42, was charged this week and has pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor charges of 2nd degree trespassing and disturbing the peace.

Sinsel was removed from an April 12 Minden school board meeting because she refused to wear a mask as a COVID precaution. She was then removed from the school board meeting by the Minden Police Chief. A special board meeting was held on April 26 where Sinsel was removed from the board.

Sinsel is due back in court for a pretrial hearing on July 8 at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

