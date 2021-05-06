Advertisement

LFR announces promotion of new battalion chief

Lincoln Fire & Rescue File Photo
Lincoln Fire & Rescue File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue announced its latest addition to the group of six battalion chiefs serving the Capital City.

Capt. Mark Majors will fill the roll that opened up when Chief Dave Engler took the job as the city’s fire chief.

The promotion is the first under newly appointed Chief Engler, who officially started his duties as fire chief on April 29th.

In addition to serving Lincoln, Majors is also a Rescue Team Manager for Nebraska Task Force 1.

Capt. Majors joins LFR’s five other battalion chiefs, spread out between two fire stations and three different shifts. They include Chief Jim Bopp, Chief Mike Smith, Chief Eddie Mueller, Chief Jeremy Gegg, and Chief Bob Watton.

