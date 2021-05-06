LFR announces promotion of new battalion chief

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue announced its latest addition to the group of six battalion chiefs serving the Capital City.

Capt. Mark Majors will fill the roll that opened up when Chief Dave Engler took the job as the city’s fire chief.

We would like to congratulate Fire Captain Majors on his promotion to Battalion Chief (BC). Congratulations Mark!#LNK #LFR @CityOfLincoln pic.twitter.com/BWbM3zwafT — LNKFireRescue (@LNKFireRescue) May 5, 2021

The promotion is the first under newly appointed Chief Engler, who officially started his duties as fire chief on April 29th.

In addition to serving Lincoln, Majors is also a Rescue Team Manager for Nebraska Task Force 1.

Capt. Majors joins LFR’s five other battalion chiefs, spread out between two fire stations and three different shifts. They include Chief Jim Bopp, Chief Mike Smith, Chief Eddie Mueller, Chief Jeremy Gegg, and Chief Bob Watton.

