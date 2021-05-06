Lincoln Pius X bus hit on I-80, other driver under investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Seward County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a Lincoln Pius X bus and a minivan.

Seward County deputies responded to the crash on I-80 near MM 388 Wednesday around 2 p.m.

Lincoln Pius X bus hit by minivan on I-80 Wednesday. (Seward County Independent)

Sheriff Michael Vance said a minivan driver crashed into a bus transporting the Lincoln Pius X girls soccer team to North Platte for a game.

The driver of the minivan is a 62-year-old California man and former law enforcement officer.

No children were injured but the drivers of the bus and minivan were taken to Bryan West in Lincoln.

Vance said the driver of minivan was found in possession of $570,000 of suspected drug currency. The investigation continues.

