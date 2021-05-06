Advertisement

LPD: Man sets up encounter with undercover officers posing as teen

Travis J. Warnsing
Travis J. Warnsing(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man is facing charges after investigators with the Lincoln Police Department posed as a teenager on social media, and he set up a time for a sexual encounter.

On April 27, investigators received information that a Snapchat user, later identified as 39-year-old Travis J. Warnsing, had been communicating with a juvenile.

LPD said Warnsing is a 25-year registered sex offender for 1st degree sexual assault on a child.

From April 27 to May 6, investigators posed as a 15-year-old juvenile where during the conversation, Warnsing set up a meeting to pick up the juvenile for a sexual encounter.

On Thursday, at 3:40 a.m., when Warnsing arrived at the agreed upon location, 25th and M Streets, uniformed officers in marked police cruisers attempted to stop his car. LPD said Warnsing sped away from officers and left the scene but police tracked him back to his home in west Lincoln, where they located and arrested him at approximately 3:49 a.m.

Warnsing is facing child enticement with electronic communication device charges and operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest charges.

