LSE, LSW advance to NSAA Boys State Soccer Tournament

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln Southwest each won district soccer championships on Wednesday. The Knights defeated Omaha Westside, 1-0, in the first game of a tripleheader at Seacrest Field. Will Petersen scored the Knights’ lone goal.

Lincoln Southwest, who’s undefeated this season, held off Papillion-La Vista South for a 2-1 victory. Eli Rhodes and Quintin Kniss each scored goals for the Silver Hawks.

