Man arrested for setting grass on fire at Pioneers Park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man was arrested this week after being caught by a city employee setting grass on fire at a Lincoln park.

On Wednesday, at 3:10 p.m., officers responded to the west area of Pioneers Park after a Lincoln Parks and Rec employee reported an man setting the grass on fire.

LPD said responding officers made contact with 58-year-old Thomas M. Pulec walking towards the park exit.

Officers said they discovered that Pulec had lit multiple fires at Pioneers Park that caused three active fires and burned three large prairie grass areas, including four mature trees. LPD said the current damage is at least $3,500.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue, along with assistance from the U.S. Air Guard and Lincoln Parks and Rec, extinguished the fires.

Pulec was arrested and is facing 3rd degree arson charges.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.